Keith Webb Ingram
Somerdale - Keith W. Ingram, of Blackwood N.J., died suddenly on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the age of 41. He was born October 10, 1977, in Stratford, N.J. Keith was the beloved son of Clarence (Nat/Nate) Ingram and Cynthia A. Wilson; Dear brother of Tiffany Spearman and loving uncle of Chiyonte Warren, Khaliyah Spearman, Khairi Spearman, and Nadia Spearman.
Keith enjoyed cooking with his own flair and spending time with his nieces, nephew, and friends. He especially enjoyed fishing.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing at the New Philippian Baptist Church, 711 Heston Rd. Glassboro NJ on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 8 am to 10 am followed by funeral services at 10 am. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Pitman, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations are made to your favorite charitable organization.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 7, 2019