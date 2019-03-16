Resources
- - On March 12, 2019, Kelly Ann Johnson, age 35 unexpectedly went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. Beloved daughter to Jim and Kim Johnson of Bucksport, ME. Dear sister to Alex Johnson of Williamstown, NJ and Jared Johnson of Glassboro, NJ. Very special Aunt to Cameron, Christopher and Addison Johnson of Glassboro, NJ and numerous cousins. Loving granddaughter to Roger and Jeanette Meckley of Lady Lake, FL. Predeceased by her fraternal grandparents Harold and Agnes Johnson of North Bergen, NJ. Kelly graduated from Washington Township High School in 2001 and loved her job in the medical field. She was a ray of sunshine to all who knew and loved her. She will surely be missed. Services and interment are private.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 16, 2019
