Kelly L. Lomento
Berlin NJ - LOMENTO, Kelly L. (nee Lafferty) suddenly on November 7, 2019, of Berlin, formerly of Marlton NJ. Age 57. Beloved wife of Anthony J. Lomento. Loving mother of Nicholas Natale and Anthony J. 'AJ' Lomento, Jr. Dear sister of Thomas Lafferty and the late Kevin Lafferty. She is the daughter of the late Thomas and Tony Lafferty. Kelly was a graduate of Cherokee High School class of 1980. She was a proud mom and enjoyed raising her sons and was their biggest fan. Kelly was passionate about cooking and photography, but most of all-her family. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation Thursday from 10:30-11:30am at St. Joan of Arc Church 100 Willow Bend Road Marlton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kelly's memory toward her children's higher education. Please mail to Bradley Funeral Home P.O. Box 364 Marlton NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019