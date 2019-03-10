Services
Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Kelly Marie Leon Obituary
Kelly Marie Leon

Burbank, CA - Kelly Marie Leon, 43, of Burbank, CA (formerly of Audubon NJ), on Feb. 21, 2019 after a brief illness.

Kelly is survived by her brother Jeff (Rako) Silfies and niece Martha Silfies, of Glendora NJ, her aunts and uncles Rich and Susie Leon, Rita Leon, Arthur Leon, and John and Susan Leon; and cousins Ben Leon, Matt Leon, Holly Leon-Lierman, Kate Conroy, Kevin Conroy, Mickey Milligan, Heather Leon, Sean Leon, and River Leon. Kelly was also survived by her mother Kathleen Leon, who passed away eight days after Kelly's passing.

Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of her life on March 17, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME, 81 Haddon Ave., Haddonfield, NJ Visitation 10:30-11:30 AM. More information at https://everloved.com/life-of/kelly-leon/obituary/
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 10, 2019
