|
|
Kelly Marie Leon
Burbank, CA - Kelly Marie Leon, 43, of Burbank, CA (formerly of Audubon NJ), on Feb. 21, 2019 after a brief illness.
Kelly is survived by her brother Jeff (Rako) Silfies and niece Martha Silfies, of Glendora NJ, her aunts and uncles Rich and Susie Leon, Rita Leon, Arthur Leon, and John and Susan Leon; and cousins Ben Leon, Matt Leon, Holly Leon-Lierman, Kate Conroy, Kevin Conroy, Mickey Milligan, Heather Leon, Sean Leon, and River Leon. Kelly was also survived by her mother Kathleen Leon, who passed away eight days after Kelly's passing.
Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of her life on March 17, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME, 81 Haddon Ave., Haddonfield, NJ Visitation 10:30-11:30 AM. More information at https://everloved.com/life-of/kelly-leon/obituary/
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 10, 2019