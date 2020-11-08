1/1
Kenneth A. Still
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth A. Still

Lawnside - Passed away on November 6, 2020; age 85 years.

He is the devoted father of Brian (Isabelle), Denise Smack, Keith and Gregory (Jennifer) Still; loving grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 21; dear brother of Kay A. Scott and the late Barbara J. Anderson. He is also survived by many dear cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Prior to his retirement, Mr. Still was employed as a foreman with Owens Corning Fiberglass in Barrington for over 25 years. He was also secretary/treasurer of the Union.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Friday from 9 to 11 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Interment will take place privately. Due to current Covid capacity restrictions, we ask that you please pay your respects in a timely manner to allow others to enter the building. Also, masks must be worn at all times inside the building.

The family requests memorial donations be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Info, condolences and guestbook at

www.carusocare.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved