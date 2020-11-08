Kenneth A. Still
Lawnside - Passed away on November 6, 2020; age 85 years.
He is the devoted father of Brian (Isabelle), Denise Smack, Keith and Gregory (Jennifer) Still; loving grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 21; dear brother of Kay A. Scott and the late Barbara J. Anderson. He is also survived by many dear cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Prior to his retirement, Mr. Still was employed as a foreman with Owens Corning Fiberglass in Barrington for over 25 years. He was also secretary/treasurer of the Union.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Friday from 9 to 11 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Interment will take place privately. Due to current Covid capacity restrictions, we ask that you please pay your respects in a timely manner to allow others to enter the building. Also, masks must be worn at all times inside the building.
The family requests memorial donations be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053.