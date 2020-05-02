|
|
Kenneth B. Peeke
Some people die without really having lived. While others continue to live in spite of the fact they have passed and when they pass, our whole world just seems depopulated. Kenneth B. Peeke was the life of the party. His presence filled the room with an endearing sense of humor. He was Jersey shore summers, darts and horseshoes who knew nothing of God or the devil, had never seen a vision nor learned a secret that would damn or save his soul. He just yelled O--H--I--O, O--H--I--O!
Tuesday April 28th became every nightmare you've ever had. The worst dream came true and everything you were ever afraid of. Ken passed away at home in Gloucester City, at the age of 63, in the company of his boys and niece, Kristin.
Ken was born in Camden and had been a lifetime Gloucester City resident cheering on our hometown Philly teams. He swam at Lake Garrison and was a member of both the Gloucester City English & American Dart Leagues. Ken worked as a union warehouseman for the teamsters local 169 in Philadelphia over 20 years then as a custodian for the Deptford Twp. School District for over 15 years.
Ken is the father of Joe & his wife Nicole, Tim & his wife Brooke and Lisa & her husband Andrew na. He is the proud grandfather of Aja & her husband Heber Morales, Timothy Jr., Mia, Andrew, Allena and Baby girl na (coming this summer). He is also survived and will be sadly missed by his long-time girlfriend Debbie Fisher, his brother Dennis & his wife Debbie Peeke, Kathy Peeke & her wife Jeanne Weir as well as many nieces and nephews.
Whatever you choose, make it a meaningful way to say "goodbye" - while you're still the life of the party. Stay focused and extra sparkly. What is normal for the spider is chaos for the fly.During this unprecedented time, the time honored tradition of reuniting those we love with nature will be held privately at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 700 Powell St. Gloucester City. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd. Cherry HIll, NJ 08034
Published in Courier-Post from May 2 to May 3, 2020