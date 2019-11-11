|
|
Kenneth C. Garner
passed away on November 2, 2019. He was born in Cedar Vale, KS 7 July 1929. Graduated from Ottawa University, KS in 1951 and immediately entered the U.S. Marine Corps. Participated in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He retired in 1971 while stationed at the MC Supply Activity, Philadelphia, PA with rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was the recipient of the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and other campaign/service medals.
He was subsequently employed at Cooper Hospital, Camden, NJ (1971 to 1977) and later at Computer Sciences Corp, Moorestown, NJ where he retired in 1994.
His beloved wife, Ruby, of 62 years predeceased him. He is survived by daughters Yvonne English (Steven) and Karen Nantz (Quentin); granddaughters Jaclyn English and Gwendolyn Lochbaum (Alex); grandsons Joshua, Jesse and Zachary Nantz; great grandchildren Lee, Lucy and Elliott Nantz and his brother Phillip Garner, Kirkland, WA.
He loved God, family and country
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday 9:00 - 11:00 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral Service 11:00 am. Interment Gloucester County Veteran's Cemetery, Williamstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's memory may be made to The Gideons International Memorial Bible Fund, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019