Kenneth D. Sataloff
Medford, NJ - March 28, 2020. Husband of Sheila Sataloff. Father of Matthew (Holly) Sataloff, Lauren (Philip) Green and Jana Ellis. Grandfather of Max, Joseph, Isaac, Maya and Jordyn. Also Grandfather to his fur babies Charlie and Chelsea. Ken was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream service on the Platt Memorial Chapels Facebook page on Sunday, March 29th at 10:00 am. Contributions may be made to Davis Phinney Foundation, which offers resources and support for people with Parkinson's Disease, www.davisphinneyfoundation.org, or you local animal shelter, or a .
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020