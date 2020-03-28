Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Sataloff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth D. Sataloff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth D. Sataloff Obituary
Kenneth D. Sataloff

Medford, NJ - March 28, 2020. Husband of Sheila Sataloff. Father of Matthew (Holly) Sataloff, Lauren (Philip) Green and Jana Ellis. Grandfather of Max, Joseph, Isaac, Maya and Jordyn. Also Grandfather to his fur babies Charlie and Chelsea. Ken was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream service on the Platt Memorial Chapels Facebook page on Sunday, March 29th at 10:00 am. Contributions may be made to Davis Phinney Foundation, which offers resources and support for people with Parkinson's Disease, www.davisphinneyfoundation.org, or you local animal shelter, or a .
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -