On Oct. 16, 2020, age 56, Beloved son of Eugene Kenneth & Linda (nee Brostrand) of Cherry Hill, NJ and the late Dorothea (nee Jungblut); Loving brother of Kristen (Randy) Murray, Brian (Aisha) O'Neill and Tara Gene (Brian) Barfoot. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as nieces and a nephew.
Ken graduated from Cherry Hill HS East, class of 1982 and proudly served in the US Army in Germany. He was a chef/cook at a variety of dining establishments in the area. Ken was a loving, optimistic person, always smiling, and enjoyed listening to and sharing his knowledge about all kinds of music.
Services for Ken were held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Interfaith Caregivers, P.O. Box 186, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 (www.ifchaddons.org/donate
