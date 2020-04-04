Services
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Duggan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Francis Duggan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Francis Duggan Obituary
Kenneth Francis Duggan

Gloucester City - On April 2, 2020. Age 65. Loving Son of Dorothea Anne Duggan (nee Davis) and the late Joseph Gill Duggan. Beloved brother of Andrew Joseph Duggan and Allan Davis Duggan. Survived by devoted aunts, uncles and cousins. Kenneth was born in Camden City and was a lifelong resident of Gloucester City. He was a graduate of Gloucester City High School and received an Associate Degree from Camden County College.

Due to Governor Murphy's executive order, Cremation is private. Service and Inurnment at New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr will be announced at a later date.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Kenneth Francis Duggan. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:

McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME: Gloucester City Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -