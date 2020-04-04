|
Kenneth Francis Duggan
Gloucester City - On April 2, 2020. Age 65. Loving Son of Dorothea Anne Duggan (nee Davis) and the late Joseph Gill Duggan. Beloved brother of Andrew Joseph Duggan and Allan Davis Duggan. Survived by devoted aunts, uncles and cousins. Kenneth was born in Camden City and was a lifelong resident of Gloucester City. He was a graduate of Gloucester City High School and received an Associate Degree from Camden County College.
Due to Governor Murphy's executive order, Cremation is private. Service and Inurnment at New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr will be announced at a later date.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Kenneth Francis Duggan. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:
McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME: Gloucester City Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020