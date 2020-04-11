Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
1939 - 2020
Kenneth G. Carter Jr. Obituary
Kenneth G.

Carter, Jr.

Erial - On April 10, 2020, Kenneth, age 81, also known as "The Mayor of the Borgata." Beloved husband of Rose Carter (nee Pennock). Survived by daughters Rosemary (Richard) Lehman of Getzville, NY and Theresa (Christopher) Choate-Carter of Williamstown; 4 sisters Florence Demeter, Laura Reichmann, Peggy West, and Virginia Garvin; and many loving nieces and nephews. Burial will be held privately. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date under the direction of the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the AWA, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043 and/or , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
