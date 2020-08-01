Kenneth H. Garbowski
Glendora - Kenneth H. Garbowski passed away suddenly at the age of 58 on July 12, 2020, while on vacation in Florida. Beloved husband of Sherri (nee Giannavei). Devoted father of Samantha Stricsek (Geoff) and Eric Garbowski. Loving brother of Edward (Marlene), Dennis (Susan), and Ronald (Kathy). Also survived by many nephews and one niece. He is predeceased by his parents Edward and Theresa. Ken was a lifelong resident of Glendora. For 30 years he worked for the Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters as a council representative. He was a member of the Gloucester Township MUA and served as a councilman in Gloucester Township in 2008. Ken was politically active in NJ through his position as a council rep. Ken was a devoted husband and father. He was funny, kind, and always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved to golf, was an avid coin collector but most of all, enjoyed spending time with his family. Ken will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. There will be a visitation from 7pm to 9pm Friday, August 7th and from 10:30am to 11:15am Saturday, August 8th at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Mass 12 noon Saturday, August 8th at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken's memory to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover Street, Hanover, MA 02339. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
