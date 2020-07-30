1/
Kenneth J. Keller Sr.
1957 - 2020
Kenneth J. Keller, Sr.

Runnemede - Kenneth J. Keller, Sr., on July 28, 2020, of Runnemede. Age 63. Beloved husband of 41 years to Carol Kwiatkowski. Devoted father of Christine, Kenneth II, Vincent, and Lori. Loving Pop Pop of Harper Grace and Landon Jacob and godfather of Gabrielle Keller. Dear brother of Matthew Keller, Charles Keller, and Sally Shapiro. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and his faithful companion Teddy. Ken was an executive chef, a driver for Ambrogi Foods in Thorofare, and a member of the Teamsters Union for 27 years. There will be a visitation from 7pm to 9pm Monday and from 10am to 11am Tuesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ken's memory to the Animal Adoption Center, PO Box 4017, Lindenwold, NJ 08021 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
