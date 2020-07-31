1/1
Kenneth Joseph Flamini
1954 - 2020
Kenneth Joseph Flamini

Haddon Heights - Kenneth J. Flamini, longtime resident of Haddon Heights, NJ, passed away on July 29th, 2020. He was 66 years old.

Beloved son of the late Angelo A. Flamini Sr. and Elizabeth "Betty" Flamini. Dear brother of Bernard "Butch" (Sharon) Markowski and Angelo (Rosanne) Flamini, Jr. Loving uncle of Anthony (Kayo) Flamini and the late Christina Flamini. He is also lovingly survived by his uncle, Mario (AnnMarie) Flamini; his aunt, Anna (the late Walter) Wright; his aunt, Delores (the late Joseph) Flamini; and many cousins.

Mr. Flamini was an avid poker player, sports enthusiast, and fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia Flyers, and Boston Celtics. He enjoyed frequent trips to Atlantic City as well as fishing and crabbing. He will be remembered as a warm and generous man who was devoted to his friends and family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday August 7, 12 PM, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Ave. & Kings Hwy., Haddon Heights, NJ. Interment to follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ.

To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 31 to Aug. 9, 2020.
