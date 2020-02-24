|
|
Kenneth L. Freidel
Cherry Hill - Kenneth L. Freidel, 84, of Cherry Hill, passed away on February 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving spouse, Ethel Mae; daughters, Suzanne Mignogna (Wayne) and Kim Diamond (William); son in law, Vince Perna; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his daughter, Brenda Perna. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To see Kenneth's tribute page, please visit www.inlgesbyfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 24, 2020