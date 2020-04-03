|
Kenneth Lee Morris
Camden - On March 28, 2020, age 70, of Camden, NJ. He was the beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Maher) and loving father of Brittani and Justin. He is also survived by two granddaughters Sera Lopez and Torie Friend; two sisters Sue Stainer (Walter) and Kathy Sprenkel (Chuck). Ken retied from Menchel-McDonald where he worked for over 33 yrs. He was a USMC Vietnam War veteran, a member of Nativity Council #2976 Knights of Columbus, and a member of St. Stephen's Church Pennsauken. His funeral will be held privately with a Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. For complete obituary please visit allowayfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020