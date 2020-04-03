Services
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
For more information about
Kenneth Morris
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Lee Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Lee Morris Obituary
Kenneth Lee Morris

Camden - On March 28, 2020, age 70, of Camden, NJ. He was the beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Maher) and loving father of Brittani and Justin. He is also survived by two granddaughters Sera Lopez and Torie Friend; two sisters Sue Stainer (Walter) and Kathy Sprenkel (Chuck). Ken retied from Menchel-McDonald where he worked for over 33 yrs. He was a USMC Vietnam War veteran, a member of Nativity Council #2976 Knights of Columbus, and a member of St. Stephen's Church Pennsauken. His funeral will be held privately with a Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. For complete obituary please visit allowayfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -