Kenneth M. Lynch
Bellmawr - Kenneth M. Lynch, on August 18, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 58. Beloved father of Kenneth Lynch, Lucas Lynch and Jesse Draham. Dear brother of Frank Lynch (Jodi), Doriann Wachter (Ed) and Roberta Konrad (Kenneth). Loving uncle of Jason Lynch, Brian, Michael, Frankie and Jimmy Burns and Keith and Phillip Konrad. Also survived by the mother of his children, Nancy Lynch. Kenneth was a member of the Brooklawn American Legion Dart League. There will be a viewing on Friday from 9am to 11am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment Locustwood Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenneth's name to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center (formerly CCAS), 125 County House Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 21, 2019