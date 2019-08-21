Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Kenneth Lynch
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth M. Lynch


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth M. Lynch Obituary
Kenneth M. Lynch

Bellmawr - Kenneth M. Lynch, on August 18, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 58. Beloved father of Kenneth Lynch, Lucas Lynch and Jesse Draham. Dear brother of Frank Lynch (Jodi), Doriann Wachter (Ed) and Roberta Konrad (Kenneth). Loving uncle of Jason Lynch, Brian, Michael, Frankie and Jimmy Burns and Keith and Phillip Konrad. Also survived by the mother of his children, Nancy Lynch. Kenneth was a member of the Brooklawn American Legion Dart League. There will be a viewing on Friday from 9am to 11am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment Locustwood Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenneth's name to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center (formerly CCAS), 125 County House Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now