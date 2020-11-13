1/
Kenneth Miller
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Miller

Voorhees Township - On November 4, 2020. Age 75. Loving son of the late George and Annie Miller. Survived by his loving caregivers at Abigail House Nursing and Rehab and Quality Management Associates.

Catholic Graveside Services will be Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1 pm at Land of Canaan Cemetery: 678 South Fairview Road, Elk Township, NJ 08028.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Kenneth Miller.

Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries may be made through:

McCann-Healey

Funeral Home:

Gloucester City

Ph: 856-456-1142



Published in Courier Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Land of Canaan Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved