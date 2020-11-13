Kenneth Miller
Voorhees Township - On November 4, 2020. Age 75. Loving son of the late George and Annie Miller. Survived by his loving caregivers at Abigail House Nursing and Rehab and Quality Management Associates.
Catholic Graveside Services will be Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1 pm at Land of Canaan Cemetery: 678 South Fairview Road, Elk Township, NJ 08028.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com
under the obituary of Kenneth Miller.
Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries may be made through:
McCann-Healey
Funeral Home:
Gloucester City
Ph: 856-456-1142