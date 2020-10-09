1/1
Kenneth Reilly
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Kenneth Reilly

Deptford Township - Kenneth Reilly, of Deptford Twp, NJ, passed away Oct. 8th at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Maribeth Reilly (nee Farrell). Beloved father of Allison Fisher (Kevin) and Steven Reilly. Proud grandfather of Maxwell, Jayla, Zion, Jeremiah, and Lily. He is also survived by his first wife Patricia (nee Capra).

Ken enjoyed a thirty year career teaching history and coaching wrestling at Highland Regional High School, Blackwood, NJ.

To protect those wishing to pay their respects to Ken and his family from COVID-19, services will be held privately, the ceremony can be viewed live on Tues, Oct.13th at 11 AM at the following link:

https://portal.midweststreams.com/services/watch/V73czG9PnE

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, P.O. Box 475, 125 County House Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. More info and condolences may be found at www.earlefuneralhome.com






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
