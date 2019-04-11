|
Kenneth S. Lenox
Stratford - Kenneth S. Lenox, age 86, of Stratford, passed away on April 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Mathis) Lenox. Devoted father of Linda S. (William) Wright and Brenda A. Lenox. Also survived by a grandson Bill Wright Jr., an "adopted daughter" Sabela Avion-Martinez, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Albert Lenox Jr and Ronald Lenox.
Ken worked as an Insurance Underwriter for General Accident Insurance Company, retiring in 1996. He volunteered at the Outpatient Dialysis Unit at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. He was a Charter Member of the Pine Barrens Barbershop Chorus in the early fifties, a member of Singing Angels, and of Haddon Heights Baptist Church. Ken kept stats for the Sterling High School Girls Basketball team for 30 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 6:00pm-7:00pm at Haddon Heights Baptist Church, 300 Station Avenue, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. Memorial Service to follow, 7:00pm at the church. Services under the care of the DuBois Funeral Home, Audubon, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Haddon Heights Baptist Church. Condolences and memories may be shared at duboisfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019