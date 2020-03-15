Services
Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Ave
West Berlin, NJ 08091
(856) 767- 4075
Kenneth Stewart

Kenneth Stewart Obituary
Kenneth Stewart

Blackwood - Kenneth Stewart, age 74, of Blackwood, NJ, passed peacefully on March 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Chantay Stewart (nee Siderio). Dear father of Kenneth Stewart, Jr., Kevin (Lauren) Stewart, Justin Stewart and Kevin (Amanda) Flanagan. Treasured grandfather of 10. Also surviving are his many nieces, nephews and cousins. After retirement from the University of Pennsylvania, Ken enjoyed spending his time bowling with friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9-11AM, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at GIOSA FUNERAL HOME, 171 Haddon Avenue, West Berlin, NJ, where his funeral service will begin at 11AM. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. To leave lasting condolences, please visit www.giosafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
