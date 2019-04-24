|
Kenneth Thon
Turnersville - Kenneth R. Thon, 83, of Turnersville, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his daughter's home.
Kenneth served in the United States Army as an MP and was very proud to be an American. For over 60 years, he has been a devoted friend to the Golden Wedge (a group that was started while working as a ship fitter in the Philadelphia Navy Yard). He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed singing Frank Sinatra on the deck with his family. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
Beloved husband of the late Josephine Thon (nee DeSanto). Devoted father of Kenneth Thon and Karen (Charles) Cotton. Dear brother of Beverly McPeak, the late Dolores Friel and the late Warren Thon. Loving grandfather of Samantha and Jessica.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday, April 27th from 9:30 - 11:00 AM at the Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home, 420 South Main St., Williamstown. Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 AM. Inurnment with Military Honors at the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Gloucester County Veterans Advisory Council, PO Box 337, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Attn: Bob Jonas.
Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 24, 2019