Kevin Anthony Brickley



Kevin Anthony Brickley was born on February 18, 1951 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden, New Jersey. He was the eldest child of Dr. John Brickley and Rosamund Brickley and grew up in Haddonfield, New Jersey. His Mother, Rosamund Brickley, was the former Rosamund Reardon of Merchantville, New Jersey.



Kevin attended Christ the King Parochial School in Haddonfield and graduated from Haddonfield Memorial High School in June 1970. He then attended St. John's College in Santa Fe, New Mexico and graduated with a B.A. degree. Kevin obtained a position with the Arizona Department of Corrections as a Curriculum Designer for inmates until his move to Anchorage, Alaska in 1990. In Anchorage he taught math and English for the Anchorage School District for years and continued as a Substitute until several years before his death.



Kevin is survived by his four children: John, Mary Rose, James and Elizabeth and Siblings Stephanie Onorato, Veronica Brickley, Anthony Brickley, Mona Blake, Rory Brickley and Sybil Brickley. Perhaps the most telling comment about the sort of person Kevin was is the memory recently shared by one of his High School Friends, i.e., Kevin never said an unkind word about anyone. After a Service in Anchorage, Kevin will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.









