1/1
Kevin Anthony Brickley
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Anthony Brickley

Kevin Anthony Brickley was born on February 18, 1951 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden, New Jersey. He was the eldest child of Dr. John Brickley and Rosamund Brickley and grew up in Haddonfield, New Jersey. His Mother, Rosamund Brickley, was the former Rosamund Reardon of Merchantville, New Jersey.

Kevin attended Christ the King Parochial School in Haddonfield and graduated from Haddonfield Memorial High School in June 1970. He then attended St. John's College in Santa Fe, New Mexico and graduated with a B.A. degree. Kevin obtained a position with the Arizona Department of Corrections as a Curriculum Designer for inmates until his move to Anchorage, Alaska in 1990. In Anchorage he taught math and English for the Anchorage School District for years and continued as a Substitute until several years before his death.

Kevin is survived by his four children: John, Mary Rose, James and Elizabeth and Siblings Stephanie Onorato, Veronica Brickley, Anthony Brickley, Mona Blake, Rory Brickley and Sybil Brickley. Perhaps the most telling comment about the sort of person Kevin was is the memory recently shared by one of his High School Friends, i.e., Kevin never said an unkind word about anyone. After a Service in Anchorage, Kevin will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved