Kevin F. Bealor
Audubon - On September 13, 2020, Kevin F. Bealor, 64, passed away surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen Bealor (d. 2015), loving father of Jason (Francesca) Eagan and Justin Bealor. Survived by his brother Buddy (late, Edna d. 2020) Bealor; sisters, Sharon (Bill) Bealor-Jakowiczuk, Maria Bealor and many nieces and nephews. Grandfather of Veda, Xavier and Oliver Eagan.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Friday, September 18th, 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights where his family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 AM. Inurnment with his wife will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com
).