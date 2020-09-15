1/1
Kevin F. Bealor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin F. Bealor

Audubon - On September 13, 2020, Kevin F. Bealor, 64, passed away surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen Bealor (d. 2015), loving father of Jason (Francesca) Eagan and Justin Bealor. Survived by his brother Buddy (late, Edna d. 2020) Bealor; sisters, Sharon (Bill) Bealor-Jakowiczuk, Maria Bealor and many nieces and nephews. Grandfather of Veda, Xavier and Oliver Eagan.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Friday, September 18th, 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights where his family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 AM. Inurnment with his wife will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
10:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
(856) 428-8222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved