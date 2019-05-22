Services
Lechner Funeral Home
24 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
609-654-2298
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
27 Kresson Gibbsboro Rd.
Gibbsboro, NJ
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
27 Kresson Gibbsboro Rd.
Gibbsboro, NJ
Kevin Flannery Obituary
Kevin Flannery

Voorhees - Kevin Flannery of Voorhees entered into eternal rest on May 20th , he was 65.

Kevin was a family man who enjoyed his sons and sports. He was a graduate of Mount St. Mary's College in Emmitsburg, MD, Class of 1976. He was an accomplished insurance professional and received CPCU and ARM credentials.

Kevin leaves behind his loving wife, Joyce E. (nee Sweeney,) devoted sons, Ryan (Marykate); Shane, Brendan and Brady. He is also survived by sisters, Mary Killingsworth (Robert, deceased); Jean Anne Smith (David); Helen Kerry Brown (William); Anne Marie Foley (James); Deirdre Gray (Robert); and Meghan Pembleton (Randolph,) many loving nieces and nephews and lifelong friends, Gary LaVenia & Joe Melchiorre.

A visitation for Kevin will be held on Friday May 24th from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a memorial mass at 11:30 a.m., all at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 27 Kresson Gibbsboro Rd. Gibbsboro, NJ 08026.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation @ AO1foundation.org.

Condolences may be shared at www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 22, 2019
