Kevin J. DiBruno
Blackwood - Kevin J. DiBruno, on July 14, 2019, of Blackwood. Age 51. Loving son of Kathleen DiBruno (Jack Sparacio) and Anthony DiBruno and his wife Paula (nee Masciantonio). Loving brother of Jacqueline D. Ortzman (Sean) and Michael DiBruno. Dear uncle of Tyler and Jacob Ortzman. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8m Friday eve at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 8pm at the funeral home. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kevin's memory to a children's hospital of the donor's choice. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 17, 2019