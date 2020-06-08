Kevin K. Long
Kevin K. Long

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Kevin Kilkelly Long. Kevin, age 53, of Burlington, NJ passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Kevin was born and raised in Moorestown, later lived in California and most recently in Burlington, NJ. Kevin had a passion for genealogy and spent many an hour in this pursuit. In his leisure, he enjoyed listening to classic rock music, playing guitar, biking, cooking and spending time in the great outdoors. He was a devoted and selfless caregiver to family and especially to a lifelong friend with MS. He cherished time with his family. He will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.

Kevin was predeceased by his parents, Ken and Una (Jackie) Long; and brother, Andrew. He is survived by his siblings, Barry (Robin), Ken (Susan), Ginny Long Newkirk (Scott), Rob (Tracey), and Tom (Tori) and many loving nephews and nieces.

Out of concern for public health, funeral services will be private. Kevin will be laid to rest at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Moorestown, NJ. Memorial contributions in Kevin's name may be made to the National MS Society at this link: https://tinyurl.com/yc4rbslp. Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
