Kevin M. Meier
Barrington - Suddenly on February 22, 2019, at the age 64. Beloved husband for 32 years to Christine F. Meier (nee Riebel). Loving father of Christopher (Jess), Matthew A. (Erin), Corey (Brent), and the late Danielle and Matthew. Proud Pop Pop of Brie, Lily, Jack & Isabella. Dear brother of Maureen (MaryLou), Frannie, Mary and Trish. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank X. Meier & Olive Meier (nee Saunders). Kevin was a US Navy Veteran serving 1972 to 1976 He would always help anyone who needed it. Kevin was a "genuine loving free spirit" who lived life to the fullest. Everyone who knew him has a story to tell and he will be remembered for the life he lived. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10 to 11:30 AM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township, NJ. A Memorial will celebrate his life, with memories shared at 11:30 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Kevin's memory may be made to The American Legion, PO Box 361626, Indianapolis, IN 46236 or www.legion.org. To share a condolence please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 5, 2019