Kevin P. Callahan
Madison - Kevin P. Callahan, of Madison, NJ, passed peacefully at home on February 28, 2020 at the age of 39.
He was a much loved son of Glenn P. Callahan and Christine A. Campbell, brother of Kate Callahan Varevice, grandson of predeceased Joe & Bill Campbell and Ray & Esther Callahan, uncle of many nieces and nephews, a cousin of many, he had a family of friends and, most of all, a father. The greatest love in his life was his eight-year-old daughter, Fiona Rand Callahan.
He served his country in the Marine Corps. He worked hard all his life. He was filled with humor, charm, and charisma…and he always had the devil in his eye. He could make a room break into laughter with his talent for impressions and the stories and jokes he would tell. And he could also bring a room to silence as he played his guitar and sang. Music was his love language.
But his relationship with his daughter was his great accomplishment. His family takes great comfort in knowing that all of the best of him lives on in Fiona.
All who knew and loved Kevin and would like the opportunity to say farewell are invited to attend. Services will take place on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Christ the King Church 200 Windsor Ave, Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Visitation is from 10:00 - 11:00 am. A funeral mass will be at 11:00 am. Interment to follow in Calvary Chapel Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. Services have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home.
For memorial contributions and to leave a memory of Kevin, please visit BLAKE-DOYLE.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020