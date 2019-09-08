|
|
Kevin T. Urban
Audubon - On September 5, 2019, Kevin age 57, passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Kevin was a lifelong resident of Audubon and a former employee of Laborer's Local 172 until an injury forced his early retirement. He graduated from Audubon High School in 1980 where he was a varsity football and baseball player. Kevin played for six years with the Brooklawn American Legion team during this time. After becoming a father, Kevin was involved in Audubon Little League as a coach and a volunteer. He was a dedicated member of the Audubon football and baseball boosters and will always be a supporter of the Audubon Green Wave.
Kevin was predeceased by his parents, Richard T. Sr and Regina along with his brother, Jeffrey T. He is lovingly survived by his wife, Johanna (nee Livecchi); his four children, Kevin C. (Shauna), Kyle, Tyler and Sarah; his brothers, Richard T. Jr. (Susie) and Gary T. (Kim) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Tuesday evening from 6:00 - 9:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJwhere His Memorial Service will be held at 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123 (www.support.giftoflifefamilyhouse).
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 8, 2019