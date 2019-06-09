|
|
Konstantin Pjatikin
Gloucester Twp. - Konstantin Pjatikin, on June 7, 2019, of Gloucester Township. Age 92. Beloved husband of the late Zofia (nee Zagorski). Devoted father of Nicolas Pjatikin and Alex Pjatikin. Loving Pop Pop of Nicholas, Michael, Alex, Adam, and Nadia and great grandfather of Aiden and Avery. Preceded in death by brothers and sisters in Russia. Konstantin worked for Altman Carpentry as a foreman and belonged to Local #1073 in Phila., PA. There will be a viewing from 7 to 9pm Tuesday evening at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Family and friends may meet for the funeral service 12 noon Wednesday at St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church, 316 Cassville Road, Jackson, NJ 08527. Interment St. Vladimir Cemetery, Jackson. Condolences may be shared at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from June 9 to June 10, 2019