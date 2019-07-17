|
|
Kristen Marie Hennig
Stratford - Kristen Marie Hennig, who has gone to be with the Lord in heaven, passed away surrounded by her large and loving family, July 8, 2019, at the age of 45.
She leaves behind her adoring husband, Grover Lucas, her beloved cat, Moo, as well as her mothers, Helen (Robert) Leggett and Martha (Dennis) Foster, her brother Rick (Andrea) Hennig and their two daughters; step-brother Barry (Jennifer) Rothberg and their two sons; her grandmother, Lois Cook; aunts, uncles, many cousins and life-long friends, and her CVS "work family".
Krissy's laugh, warm beautiful smile, kindness and unique, bubbly personality will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her faith and attitude during her treatments were admirable! She leaves an amazing legacy of love and faith!
Relatives, friends, and co-workers are invited to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, 226 W. Collings Ave, Collingswood NJ, for Viewings to take place on Wednesday July 24, 2019 5:00PM-7:00PM and Thursday July 25, 2019 9:00AM-10:00AM. A Prayer Service will then take place Thursday July 25, 10:00AM, with a procession to Lakeview Cemetery, Cinnaminson, directly following. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or . Please visit Blake-Doyle.com to leave your remembrances of Krissy.
Published in Courier-Post on July 17, 2019