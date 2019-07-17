Services
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-2570
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristen Hennig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristen Marie Hennig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kristen Marie Hennig Obituary
Kristen Marie Hennig

Stratford - Kristen Marie Hennig, who has gone to be with the Lord in heaven, passed away surrounded by her large and loving family, July 8, 2019, at the age of 45.

She leaves behind her adoring husband, Grover Lucas, her beloved cat, Moo, as well as her mothers, Helen (Robert) Leggett and Martha (Dennis) Foster, her brother Rick (Andrea) Hennig and their two daughters; step-brother Barry (Jennifer) Rothberg and their two sons; her grandmother, Lois Cook; aunts, uncles, many cousins and life-long friends, and her CVS "work family".

Krissy's laugh, warm beautiful smile, kindness and unique, bubbly personality will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her faith and attitude during her treatments were admirable! She leaves an amazing legacy of love and faith!

Relatives, friends, and co-workers are invited to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, 226 W. Collings Ave, Collingswood NJ, for Viewings to take place on Wednesday July 24, 2019 5:00PM-7:00PM and Thursday July 25, 2019 9:00AM-10:00AM. A Prayer Service will then take place Thursday July 25, 10:00AM, with a procession to Lakeview Cemetery, Cinnaminson, directly following. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or . Please visit Blake-Doyle.com to leave your remembrances of Krissy.
Published in Courier-Post on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now