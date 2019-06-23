|
Kurt B. Gahn
Bridgeton - On June 18, 2019, Kurt B. Gahm, age 53. Beloved son of Sarah Gahm and the late John R. Gahm, Jr. Survived by siblings John R. (Lori) Gahm, III of Waretown, Kristina Moroni of St. Johns, FL, Mark Gahm of Gloucester Twp., and Brian Gahm of Deptford; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Tuesday evening 7-8 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Vincent de Paul, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 23, 2019