Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home
129 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-7600
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haddon Heights - Kurt W. Brahms, age 54 of Haddon Heights passed away at home March 10, 2019 due to health complications after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was the proud father of his loving son, Jacob Patrick, and was predeceased by his cherished wife, Denise (nee Kinky) in 2008. Survived by: his father, William A. (Natalie) of Brookline, MA: and two brothers, John C. (Dana Lyn) of Morris Plains, NJ and William B. (Kathleen) of Haddon Twp.: his Niece, Giovanna and Nephews, Andrew, Matthew, Will, Samuel and Joel; and the Kinky family. Kurt was predeceased by his mother, Jane (nee Dilks).

Kurt was the Owner of Brewers Towne Tavern in Westmont, NJ for 13 years. He graduated from Haddon Twp. H.S. and earned a degree in Business from Rutgers University, working in industrial sales after graduation. Eventually he began tending bar where his friendly nature was well suited to the business. Kurt had a wide circle of friends and treated people as the best of friends. He was a gentle giant who enjoyed music, animals, bird watching and embraced his son and family with an abundance of love and kindness.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday, 4:00-7p.m. at EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, 129 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. Graveside services and interment will be held privately.

In Lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations in Kurt's name to The Cooper Foundation, 3 Cooper Plaza, Suite 500, Camden, NJ 08103. Kindly designate: MDAnderson at Cooper foundation.cooperhealth.org/give-now
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 12, 2019
