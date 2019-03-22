|
Kyle Teschko
Lumberton Township - Kyle Teschko, 27, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Willingboro, he was a resident of Lumberton Township much of his life however he really enjoyed living in San Diego for about two years. He was a graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School and received an Associates Degree from Rowan University. Kyle was a freelance video editor and had worked for VITRO in San Diego, CA. and also enjoyed working with kids at the YMCA.
"Kyles fight was something to be admired. He did not allow this disease and his struggles define him. He loved life and his gentle soul touched the hearts of everyone that crossed his path. Kyles life is something friends and family will never stop celebrating and he will be deeply missed."
Predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandfathers: William Pigott and Alfred Teschko he is survived by his parents: Mark and Michele Teschko, and his sister, Nicole Teschko. His grandmothers: Janet Pigott and Joan Teschko, his Uncles: Kermit Pigott(Debra), William Pigott(Joanne), Robert Pigott(Elizabeth), Kevin Teschko(Colleen) and Craig Teschko(Danielle). His Aunts: Deborah Minnick(Landon), Joanne Hensch(Andrew) and Julie Hume(Quinn), numerous cousins, family members and dear friends.
Funeral Services will be 12:00 Saturday, March 23 at the Hedding United Methodist Church, 2289 Old York Rd, Hedding, NJ. Friends may call Saturday morning from 9:30 am until time of service at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hedding United Methodist Church, PO BOX 25, Columbus, NJ 08022 or to the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St, Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458. Arrangements are under the direction of Peppler Funeral Home, Bordentown, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 22, 2019