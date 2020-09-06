Kyriacou Michaelides
Moorestown - MICHAELIDES-
Kyriacou, (nee Kantou) age 91 of Moorestown on September 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Devoted mother of Ekaterini Yiasemi, Christopher Michaelides, Maria Maltabes, Georgia Kournellas and Therapon Michaelides. Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services Wednesday 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer Street Cherry Hill where the family will receive friends 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (Due to government restrictions no more than 90 people in the church at one time).Those planning on attending, please register on the link provided https://stthomas.breezechms.com/form/13126181858679
. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com