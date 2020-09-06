1/
Kyriacou Michaelides
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kyriacou's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kyriacou Michaelides

Moorestown - MICHAELIDES-

Kyriacou, (nee Kantou) age 91 of Moorestown on September 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Devoted mother of Ekaterini Yiasemi, Christopher Michaelides, Maria Maltabes, Georgia Kournellas and Therapon Michaelides. Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services Wednesday 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer Street Cherry Hill where the family will receive friends 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (Due to government restrictions no more than 90 people in the church at one time).Those planning on attending, please register on the link provided https://stthomas.breezechms.com/form/13126181858679. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murray - Paradee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved