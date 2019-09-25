|
L. Anthony Negro
Laurel Springs - L. Anthony Negro, "Tony", on September 23, 2019, of Laurel Springs. Age 62. Beloved husband of Terry (nee Ridgway). Devoted father of A.J. Negro (Chakira) and Jackie Skarbek (Mark). Loving Pap-Pap of Anthony, Chase, and Sophia and Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Loving son of the late Lewis Negro and Mona Negro. Dear brother of Mike McCormick (Cathie), Marge Marcavitch (the late Felix), Nancy Conniff (Chris), and Vincent Negro (Dawn). Son-in-law of Patricia Ridgway and the late Henry and brother-in-law of Joe Ridgway (Lisa), Karen Ridgway, and Denise Persichetti (Matt). Tony was a well respected and highly successful Systems Engineer, highlighted by over 20 years at EMC and recipient of the prestigious Volunteer Spotlight Award for his dedication and contributions to SHARE. There will be a viewing from 7pm to 9pm Friday evening and 10:30am to 11:30am Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11:30am Saturday at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Tony to the Lungevity Foundation, 228 S. Wabash Avenue, Suite 700, Chicago, IL 60604. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 25, 2019