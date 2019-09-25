Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for L. Negro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

L. Anthony Negro


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
L. Anthony Negro Obituary
L. Anthony Negro

Laurel Springs - L. Anthony Negro, "Tony", on September 23, 2019, of Laurel Springs. Age 62. Beloved husband of Terry (nee Ridgway). Devoted father of A.J. Negro (Chakira) and Jackie Skarbek (Mark). Loving Pap-Pap of Anthony, Chase, and Sophia and Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Loving son of the late Lewis Negro and Mona Negro. Dear brother of Mike McCormick (Cathie), Marge Marcavitch (the late Felix), Nancy Conniff (Chris), and Vincent Negro (Dawn). Son-in-law of Patricia Ridgway and the late Henry and brother-in-law of Joe Ridgway (Lisa), Karen Ridgway, and Denise Persichetti (Matt). Tony was a well respected and highly successful Systems Engineer, highlighted by over 20 years at EMC and recipient of the prestigious Volunteer Spotlight Award for his dedication and contributions to SHARE. There will be a viewing from 7pm to 9pm Friday evening and 10:30am to 11:30am Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11:30am Saturday at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Tony to the Lungevity Foundation, 228 S. Wabash Avenue, Suite 700, Chicago, IL 60604. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of L.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now