L. George Hofacker
Laurel Springs - On February 8, 2019, age 57, George beloved son of George and the late Patricia Hofacker. Also survived by children Aleigha (Robert) Kusmanick, Jessica Hofacker, his "best buddy" grandson Caleb; siblings Thomas, Joseph, Brian, Patty Badey; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. George formerly worked for Labor Union Local # 172. He will be remembered for his love of Philly Sports Teams, Cheesesteaks and Hoagies on Sundays. Funeral services and cremation were held privately under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 13, 2019