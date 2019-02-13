Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Resources
More Obituaries for L. Hofacker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

L. George Hofacker

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

L. George Hofacker Obituary
L. George Hofacker

Laurel Springs - On February 8, 2019, age 57, George beloved son of George and the late Patricia Hofacker. Also survived by children Aleigha (Robert) Kusmanick, Jessica Hofacker, his "best buddy" grandson Caleb; siblings Thomas, Joseph, Brian, Patty Badey; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. George formerly worked for Labor Union Local # 172. He will be remembered for his love of Philly Sports Teams, Cheesesteaks and Hoagies on Sundays. Funeral services and cremation were held privately under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.