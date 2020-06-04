Lace E. Lance
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lace E. Lance

Williamstown - Lace Elizabeth Lance, 36 years, of Williamstown NJ, went to be with the Lord on May 31, 2020 due to hepatic failure. Loving mother of Nicholas Zorio, Natalea Zorio, Daniel Martin and the late Matthew Martin. Beloved daughter of Lisa and Joseph Velie. Cherished granddaughter of "Grammy" Betty Velie and the late Brenda McCleery and great granddaughter of the late Dorothea Elizabeth Johnson. Dear niece of her special uncle Larry Schmitt and his wife Bonnie. Loving partner of Dominick Picciotto. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A time of remembrance and cremation were held privately due to COVID-19. In Lace's memory, please plant a tree in your yard or donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN, NJ. For lasting condolences please visit costantinoprimofh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved