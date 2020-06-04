Lace E. Lance
Williamstown - Lace Elizabeth Lance, 36 years, of Williamstown NJ, went to be with the Lord on May 31, 2020 due to hepatic failure. Loving mother of Nicholas Zorio, Natalea Zorio, Daniel Martin and the late Matthew Martin. Beloved daughter of Lisa and Joseph Velie. Cherished granddaughter of "Grammy" Betty Velie and the late Brenda McCleery and great granddaughter of the late Dorothea Elizabeth Johnson. Dear niece of her special uncle Larry Schmitt and his wife Bonnie. Loving partner of Dominick Picciotto. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A time of remembrance and cremation were held privately due to COVID-19. In Lace's memory, please plant a tree in your yard or donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN, NJ. For lasting condolences please visit costantinoprimofh.com.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.