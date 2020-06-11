Or Copy this URL to Share

LaDonna L. Goden



Pennsauken - LaDonna L. Goden, 63, of Pennsauken died on June 7,2020.



She is survived by her husband,Cameron Flippen: 4 sons Djuan (Kelly), Damien (Brandy), Darius Golden and Cameron Alford. 2 granddaughters, Autumn Golden and Kihran Phillips,Brothers,Sisters Neices Nephews Cousins,and other relatives and friends.



A Viewing will be held on Sat.June 13 from 10-11.in E.J.FLIPPEN FUNERAL HOME, 822 Kaighn Ave, Camden NJ.(MASKS REQUIRED)



Funeral services and Interment will be private.









