LaDonna L. Goden
Pennsauken - LaDonna L. Goden, 63, of Pennsauken died on June 7,2020.
She is survived by her husband,Cameron Flippen: 4 sons Djuan (Kelly), Damien (Brandy), Darius Golden and Cameron Alford. 2 granddaughters, Autumn Golden and Kihran Phillips,Brothers,Sisters Neices Nephews Cousins,and other relatives and friends.
A Viewing will be held on Sat.June 13 from 10-11.in E.J.FLIPPEN FUNERAL HOME, 822 Kaighn Ave, Camden NJ.(MASKS REQUIRED)
Funeral services and Interment will be private.
Pennsauken - LaDonna L. Goden, 63, of Pennsauken died on June 7,2020.
She is survived by her husband,Cameron Flippen: 4 sons Djuan (Kelly), Damien (Brandy), Darius Golden and Cameron Alford. 2 granddaughters, Autumn Golden and Kihran Phillips,Brothers,Sisters Neices Nephews Cousins,and other relatives and friends.
A Viewing will be held on Sat.June 13 from 10-11.in E.J.FLIPPEN FUNERAL HOME, 822 Kaighn Ave, Camden NJ.(MASKS REQUIRED)
Funeral services and Interment will be private.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.