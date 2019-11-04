|
|
Laetitia "Tish" K. Holst
Laetitia "Tish" K. Holst (nee Kelly), age 81, died on November 1, 2019 at her home in West Deptford where she lived since 1973. Tish received her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Misericordia University. She continued her education to become a Nurse Anesthetist. Tish worked for many years at Fitzgerald Mercy in Darby, PA and retired from Underwood Memorial Hospital, Woodbury, NJ.
She was predeceased in 2009 by her husband of 48 years Kenneth Holst and predeceased by her son Timothy. Tish is survived by her children Kevin (Elizabeth), Sandra Murphy, sister Susan Dunn and grandchildren Emily Elizabeth Holst, Abigail Elizabeth Murphy, Molly Elizabeth Holst, Ryan Timothy Murphy and Josephine Elizabeth Holst. She was also predeceased by her siblings Edwin Kelly, Patricia Seibold and Janet McCollum.
Friends may greet the family on Wednesday after 10am in the Budd Funeral Home, 522 Salem Ave, Woodbury, NJ. Memorial service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole at www.cfjacksonhole.org. Memories may be shared at www.buddfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019