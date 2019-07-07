|
|
Laraine H. Cullen
West Deptford NJ - CULLEN, Laraine H. (nee Harris), on June 7, 2019, went home to be with her Lord, of West Deptford NJ. Age 74. She joins her beloved husband in Heaven, William B. Cullen and her parents, Fletcher and Helen Harris. She is survived by her loving sister, Laverne Harris Heulitt and her dear niece and nephew, Letha Heulitt and Drew Heulitt.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 11am at Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro NJ. If desired, donations may be made in Laraine's memory to your local animal rescue or shelter.
Published in Courier-Post on July 7, 2019