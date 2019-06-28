|
|
Larry S. Natelson
Voorhees - June 26, 2019, Husband of Estherose Heyman. Father of Robert (Hanita) Natelson and Andrea (Chad) Rabinowitz. Grandfather of Sophie, Maya and Isla. Relatives and friends are invited Friday beginning 9:15 am to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where Jewish War Veterans services will begin at 9:45 am followed by funeral services beginning promptly at 10:00 am . Int. Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the late residence beginning Saturday evening at 7:30 pm through Wednesday evening. Contributions in his memory can be made to , .
Published in Courier-Post on June 28, 2019