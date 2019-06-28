Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:15 AM - 9:45 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:45 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
Shiva
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
at the late residence
Shiva
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
7:30 PM
at the late residence
Shiva
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:30 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
Shiva
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:30 PM
at the late residence
Shiva
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
7:30 PM
at the late residence
Larry S. Natelson Obituary
Larry S. Natelson

Voorhees - June 26, 2019, Husband of Estherose Heyman. Father of Robert (Hanita) Natelson and Andrea (Chad) Rabinowitz. Grandfather of Sophie, Maya and Isla. Relatives and friends are invited Friday beginning 9:15 am to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where Jewish War Veterans services will begin at 9:45 am followed by funeral services beginning promptly at 10:00 am . Int. Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the late residence beginning Saturday evening at 7:30 pm through Wednesday evening. Contributions in his memory can be made to , .
Published in Courier-Post on June 28, 2019
