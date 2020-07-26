1/
Larry W. Moss
Larry W. Moss

Marlton NJ - MOSS, Larry W., on July 25, 2020, of Marlton NJ. Age 76. Beloved husband of the late Lucretia 'Lou' M. Moss (nee Gillman). Loving father of Brandy Martin and her husband, Dan and Casey Moss. Dearly loved grandfather of Danny, Jimmy, Kelly and Joey Martin and Preston Moss. Dear brother of Charlotte 'Honey' Knavel (Ken) and Edie Murray (Brad). He is the son of the late Robert and Betty Moss and son in law of the late Russell and Dorothy Gillman. Larry is also lovingly survived by Lou's siblings, Kathy Custer (Jack), Russ Gillman (Monica) and the late Samuel Gillman, his best friend, Rich Iudice and Rick Cassel, who was like a son to him. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Saturday from 2-4pm at the Bradley Funeral Home Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd. Marlton NJ where a Funeral Service will be held at 4pm. Interment will be private.






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
