Larry Warren Sattin Obituary
Washington Township - On February 20, 2020, Larry Sattin, age 73, of Washington Township passed away at Penn Presbyterian Hospital. Born and raised in South Philadelphia, Larry loved telling stories about his youth spent playing with his sister, brother and friends, hanging on the corner, and summers spent in Atlantic City. Larry was an athletic man that was the captain of his school gymnastics team, ran in the Penn relays, and would often entertain Tiffany walking on his hands, or making his muscles dance! Larry was a professional musician, who played a mean sax and sang an even meaner version of Superfreak! Most importantly, Larry was a devoted husband, father, pop, son, brother, and would later even take on the role of nanny for his granddaughter Marissa. Larry is lovingly survived by his wife, Dolores "Dorie" (nee Torres); his daughter, Tiffany Sattin, her husband, Chip Vagnoni, and his granddaughter Marissa Vagnoni; his stepchildren, Debi, Irene [Kaitlyn (Aubrey),Taylor] and David; his twin sister, Joyce Gidelson; his brother, Ron (Ruth) Sattin; his sister-in-laws, Cookie (Roger) and Cynthia along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Sunday, February 23rd from 12:00 - 2:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 1816 Haddonfield-Berlin Road (Route 561), Cherry Hill, NJ where His Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Bishop Eustace Preparatory School, 5552 Rt. 70 Pennsauken, NJ 08109, https://www.eustace.org/support-eustace , or The Fund for Penn Medicine the Heart and Vascular Institute.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
