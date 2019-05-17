|
|
Laura Ann Tips
Clayton - Laura Ann Tips, nee Grissom, passed away from complications of renal failure, after a long battle with multiple sclerosis and diabetes. Born at Temple Hospital in Philadelphia, PA on June 18, 1963, Laura left this Earth on May 11, 2019, to be in Heaven with her sisters, Nora Bryson, her beloved twin, Lisa Grissom, her mother Hannah Grissom, and her niece Kelly Tips.
Surviving are Laura's loving husband of 30 years, George Tips, Jr. and their sweet dog Caesar; sisters Brenda Gnap and Mary Bevan; in-laws, George and Irene Tips, brother-in-law, Dave Tips and his wife Barb, and their children, Jamie and David; sister-in-law, Paula Tips and her daughter Amy. Laura is also survived by her nephew Omar Brunson and niece Samantha Bryson to include many nieces, nephews, friends, and relatives, who she loved with all her heart.
Laura was The Illustrated Woman of South Jersey, who spent her time from the 1980s until shortly before her death getting tattoos and piercings from every tattoo artist in South Jersey. Laura, a student of Glassboro State College, spent much of her career working for the Gloucester County Library system. She collected books of all genres and vinyl albums/CDs of many rock and metal bands. She loved Frank Zappa and had some tattoos of him or his logos. Laura was also an avid dog lover who cared deeply about rescuing shelter or sick dogs.
To celebrate Laura's life, friends and family are invited to meet at the Clayton Elks Lodge, 132 South Broad St, Clayton NJ 08312, from 1:00pm - 5:00pm on June 9, 2019. Per Laura's wishes, her ashes will be spread on her sister Lisa's grave in a small private ceremony.
Arrangements will be made by Barclay Funeral Home in Clayton, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on May 17, 2019