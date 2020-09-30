Laura E. Bowman
Maple Shade - On September 29, 2020, age 93, of Maple Shade, NJ. She was the beloved wife of the late Roy B. Bowman and loving mother of Ritchie (Tracie) Bowman, Bonnie (Ed) Nolan, Deborah Robert) D'Allesandro, Nancy (Scott) Patterson and the late Roy Bowman, Jr. (Mary). She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday morning from 10:00-11:00 AM in Immanuel Baptist Church Main Street and Poplar Avenue Maple Shade, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in church. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Daily Bread (odb.org
).