|
|
Laura E. Silver
Pennsauken - Laura E. Silver (nee Reeves), age 93, of Pennsauken, NJ, passed away on November 26, 2019. She was born to the late William C. and Mary (nee Butterworth) Reeves in Camden, NJ. Laura dedicated her life to her family and her greatest joy was taking care of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Laura will be deeply missed.
Laura is predeceased by her husband, Joseph F. Silver; daughter-in-law, Anne Silver; and siblings, Evelyn Blinebury and William Reeves.
She is survived by her children, Diane Herneker (Charles), Joseph F. Silver, Jr. (Linda), James Silver, Linda Skulsky (Alan), Thomas Silver (Teresa), Nancy Ball (James), Carol Viall (Jeffrey) and Paul Silver; sister-in-law, Theresa Perritt (Charles); 18 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren plus 3 on the way.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on November 29, 2019 from 6pm-8pm and November 30, 2019 from 9am-10am at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A funeral service will begin at 10am on November 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to by visiting lls.org. To see Laura's tribute page, please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019