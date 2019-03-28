Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John's Catholic Church (Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish)
809 Park Avenue
Collingswood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Flacco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Flacco

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laura Flacco Obituary
Laura Flacco

Haddon Township - On March 26, 2019, Laura (nee Wheeldon), age 83, passed away at her daughter's home. Laura was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph. She is lovingly survived by; her three children, Stephen (Karen) Flacco, David (Sandra) Flacco and Laura Ann (Joseph) Ladik; 13 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; her brothers, Ernest and John Wheeldon; her sisters, Carol Tharp, Merle Nocella and Karen Wheeldon along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday morning from 8:00 - 10:00 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday morning, 10:30 AM at St. John's Catholic Church (Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish), 809 Park Avenue, Collingswood. Entombment Locustwood Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either St. John's Catholic Church or St. John of God Community Services, 1145 Delsea Drive, Westville Grove, NJ 08093.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now