|
|
Laura Flacco
Haddon Township - On March 26, 2019, Laura (nee Wheeldon), age 83, passed away at her daughter's home. Laura was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph. She is lovingly survived by; her three children, Stephen (Karen) Flacco, David (Sandra) Flacco and Laura Ann (Joseph) Ladik; 13 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; her brothers, Ernest and John Wheeldon; her sisters, Carol Tharp, Merle Nocella and Karen Wheeldon along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday morning from 8:00 - 10:00 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday morning, 10:30 AM at St. John's Catholic Church (Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish), 809 Park Avenue, Collingswood. Entombment Locustwood Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either St. John's Catholic Church or St. John of God Community Services, 1145 Delsea Drive, Westville Grove, NJ 08093.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019